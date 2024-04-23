 No poison found in Mukhtar Ansari’s viscera: Police - Hindustan Times
No poison found in Mukhtar Ansari’s viscera: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 23, 2024 06:17 PM IST

Mukhtar’s elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari and his younger son Umar Ansari had alleged he was given slow poison in his daily meals in Banda jail

LUCKNOW No poison was found in the viscera of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who reportedly died due to cardiac arrest in Banda jail on March 28. A report was submitted as part of the ongoing probe into his death, said police officials on Tuesday.

Nearly a week before his death, Mukhtar had filed an application with the same allegation in the Barabanki MP/MLA court. (File Photo)
Nearly a week before his death, Mukhtar had filed an application with the same allegation in the Barabanki MP/MLA court. (File Photo)

On March 29, a judicial probe was ordered into his death by chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Banda.

Mukhtar’s elder brother and BSP MP Afzal Ansari and his younger son Umar Ansari had alleged he was given slow poison in his daily meals in Banda jail. Nearly a week before his death, Mukhtar had filed an application with the same allegation in the Barabanki MP/MLA court. After that he was admitted to the Banda Medical College for abdominal pain on March 26 and re-hospitalized when he suffered cardiac arrest on March 28.

SP (Banda) Ankur Aggarwal told media persons that the viscera report was received nearly 26 days after the postmortem examination of Ansari’s body in Banda on March 29. He said the report had earlier hinted towards death due to cardiac arrest, but the viscera were preserved following allegations by his family members. The viscera report had been handed over to the judicial committee probing Mukhtar’s death, he added.

Another official confirmed that the viscera report confirmed that no poisonous substances were found in the body of the deceased. The viscera examination typically involves the analysis of bodily fluids and tissues of the deceased. It is conducted to determine the cause of death or to detect the presence of any substances, such as drugs or poison, in the deceased person’s body, he said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / No poison found in Mukhtar Ansari's viscera: Police
