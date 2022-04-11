No power employee uses metered electricity, admits UPPCL

Admitting that no power employee consumed metered electricity in the state, the UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) has urged the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) to grant it time till March 2023 to install energy meters at residences of all power department personnel and pensioners.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation made this admission after UPERC asked it last week to submit a report on the status of installation of meters at the department’s employees’ premises, in keeping with the commission’s earlier directions.

The commission had also asked UPPCL to file a slab-wise tariff revision proposal while seeking clarifications on some issues in the annual revenue requirement (ARR) proposal it submitted to the commission a month ago.

“The UPPCL has not filed the tariff revision proposal but admitted that no power personnel had metered supply. It requested the commission to allow it the time till March 2023 to install meters at all the power employees’ residences,” a UPERC official said.

The Electricity Act, 2003, he said, prohibited unmetered power supply to any consumer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The corporation, in its response to the UPERC, has said there are 34,858 employees and engineers working in state’s various energy corporations, besides 49,036 pensioners and none of them used metered supply.

UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma demanded the UPERC begin suo moto proceedings for downward revision of power tariff and also direct the UPPCL to launch a drive to install meters at the staff’s premises as early as possible.