No riots in three years changed UP’s image globally: UP Govt

: Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed that the state recorded no incident of communal riots in last three years
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 11:16 PM IST
: Citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday claimed that the state recorded no incident of communal riots in last three years.

“This is a change from previous years when communal incidents were common in UP,” said the statement issued by the state government.

The change, statement claimed, was a result of ‘zero tolerance’ policy towards crimes and criminals adopted by the state government headed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The Yogi-led government has emerged successful in not just curbing crimes but also instilling sense of security among the common man, read the statement.

“The Yogi government has also efficiently restored harmony and peace in the state by controlling large-scale communal clashes,” read the statement.

Measures taken to implement an effective and strict law and order system across the state has played an important role in changing the image and perception of Uttar Pradesh globally and re-establishing its identity, claimed the statement.

To reduce crime against women, the CM has launched initiatives like ‘Mission Shakti’, which ensures the safety, dignity and empowerment of women in the state, the statement read.

