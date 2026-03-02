No share in land money, Bahraich man axes four family members to death

A refusal to share land sale proceeds allegedly drove a 27-year-old man to commit a quadruple murder, hacking four of his family members, including his parents and an elderly grandmother, to death with an axe in Bahraich district’s Basantpur Udal village in the early hours of Sunday, police said. The accused also allegedly attacked his elder brother, who rushed to intervene after hearing the screams, leaving him seriously injured on the head. Representational image (Sourced)

The attack took place around 1:30 am in the Ramnagar hamlet of the village. The accused, identified as Nirankar, 27, allegedly turned on his family after a heated argument over the distribution of money and jewellery from a land sale. In the attack, his grandmother Shitala Devi, 80, father Badluram, 60, mother Sanju Devi, 56, and sister Parvati, 42, sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot. Hearing the screams, his elder brother Gurudev, 33, rushed to intervene but was also attacked and seriously injured on the head.

Durga Prasad Tiwari, additional superintendent of police (rural), said, based on a complaint lodged by Gurudev, Nirankar allegedly flew into a rage after his father refused to hand over money from the land sale. “A case has been registered under Sections 103(1) and 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused is in custody and under medical treatment,” Tiwari said.

Police said Nirankar also sustained injuries during the incident and allegedly struck his own head with a brick. While Gurudev is receiving treatment locally, Nirankar, whose condition was reported as critical, has been referred to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

Ram Nayan Singh, superintendent of police, who visited the crime scene with other senior officials, said the incident appeared prima facie to be a sudden escalation of a family dispute. “All aspects are being examined. The exact sequence of events and motive will be established after a detailed investigation,” Singh said.

RS Rawat, station house officer, Pahup Singh, circle officer, and other officers conducted a spot inspection on Monday morning. The forensic team collected samples from inside the house, where bloodstains, damaged household articles and signs of a violent struggle were found. The axe allegedly used in the attack was recovered from outside the house.

Additional police force and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further legal proceedings are underway.

Villagers said there had been frequent arguments in the family over property division in recent months.