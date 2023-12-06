No ‘Shaurya Diwas’ for VHP in Ayodhya today

Lucknow: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad made it clear on Tuesday that there would be no ‘Shaurya Diwas’ in Ayodhya on the 31 st anniversary of demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6.

The VHP stopped celebrating ‘Shaurya Diwas’ in Ayodhya on December 6 after the Supreme Court’s verdit in favour of Ram Temple. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VHP and its affiliate organisations will not organise any event or public meeting anywhere in Ayodhya, including Karsevakpuram.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“After the Supreme Court unanimously gave the verdict in favour of Ram Mandir on November 9, 2019 , the chapter of Babri Masjid was closed for us,” said Sharad Sharma, regional spokesperson of VHP, who operates from Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

“Now, December 6 has been incorporated in January 22 when Ram Lalla will be enthroned in the Ram Temple sanctum sanctorum,” added Sharma.

But locals in Ayodhya who wanted to light diyas in their homes (on Wednesday) could do so, asserted Sharma.

It may be pointed out that the VHP had stopped celebrating ‘Shaurya Diwas’ in Ayodhya on December 6 after the Supreme Court’s verdit in favour of Ram Temple.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the Muslim community will observe Yaum-e-Gam on Wednesday.