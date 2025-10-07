No shoot at sight order in force, search operation underway: Bahraich DFO on wolves

BAHRAICH Divisional forest officer, Bahraich, Ram Singh Yadav on Monday said he has received a letter from principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri, instructing that efforts should be made to first capture and rescue the wolves involved in killing six people in the district in the last over a month even as he emphasised that there was no shoot at sight order in effect and killing wild animals was last resort in case rescue efforts fail. Six people have lost their lives in wolf attacks in Bahraich in the last over a month. (For Representation)

While confirming that he received the letter dated September 26 on September 27, the DFO said: “The directive makes clear that authorities must first attempt to rescue and capture the wolves. If the animals are not caught despite all efforts, only then will action be taken to kill them.”

Meanwhile, the letter also said that a team of 12 shooters had been nominated to accompany different teams working to rescue the wolves. The team of shooters will carry tranquillisation guns during the rescue operations. According to the DFO, the team includes representatives from the police and the forest departments besides veterinary doctors from Bahraich.

“When we get the location of wolves we will first try to tranquillise them and keep shooters posted. If rescue attempts fail, shooters will be brought in,” Yadav said.

Assistant conservator of forests (ACF) Rashid Jameel said under the ongoing strategy to address the wolf menace, designated teams have been placed on a high alert and are being deployed in shifts across the affected areas.

“The operation is being conducted across Majhra Taukli Gram Sabha and nearby villages, though no confirmed wolf location has been reported in the past week,” he added.

On September 28, a wolf was killed during a rescue operation by the forest department. The following day, an elderly couple from Bhrigupurwa lost their lives in a wolf attack. However, no fresh incidents of wolf attacks have been reported in the area since then.

The fear of wolves persists in the Kaiserganj area of Bahraich. Tension continues to grip Bahraich district as incidents of wild animal attacks spread fear among residents.

Moreover, state forest and environment minister Arun K Saxena has directed officials to give public safety top priority during all animal rescue operations in Bahraich. The minister issued the directive during a meeting held to review the ongoing efforts to curb human-wildlife conflict in Bahraich on Sunday evening.