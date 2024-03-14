No special or VIP darshan at Ram temple, clarifies trust

There is no provision for special or VIP darshan of the deity at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has clarified in a statement. The temple, which stays open for darshan by devotees from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm, has been witnessing a daily footfall of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims, the trust said. (File)

“There is no arrangement for special darshan by payment of a certain fee or through a pass at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. If anyone has heard about it, then it might be a scam. The temple management has no connection with this,” the trust, which looks after the temple, said.

The entire process from entry to exit after darshan at the Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient, and devotees can have a smooth darshan of the deity in 60 to 75 minutes, the trust added.

The temple, which stays open for darshan by devotees from 6.30 am to 9.30 pm, has been witnessing a daily footfall of 1 to 1.5 lakh pilgrims, it added.

The trust has also asked devotees to not bring flowers, garlands and sweets to the temple.

According to the trust, entry to the temple for Mangala Aarti at 4 am, Shringar Aarti at 6:15 am, and Shayan Aarti at 10 pm is possible only with an entry pass issued by the trust.

Wheelchairs are available in the temple for the elderly and differently-abled. There is no rental fee for the wheelchair, but a nominal fee is to be given to young volunteers assisting people on wheelchairs, said the trust.