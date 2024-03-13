Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday said an average of 1 lakh to 1.5 pilgrims are visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya daily. Owing to the footfall, the temple trust has issued a new set of guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and requirements for an entry pass. Devotees at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.(ANI)

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Modi had presided over the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The prime minister performed the last Vedic rituals of the ceremony by symbolically opening the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol with a golden stick, and ending the rites with aarti and shashtang pranam (prostration) to the deity.

Since its opening, the Ram temple has witnessed a massive influx of devotees who continue to arrive in the temple town from various parts of India and the world.

What are new guidelines for Ram Temple devotees?