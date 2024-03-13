Ayodhya Ram Temple: Check new guidelines for entry rules, aarti timing
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22.
The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Wednesday said an average of 1 lakh to 1.5 pilgrims are visiting the Ram Temple in Ayodhya daily. Owing to the footfall, the temple trust has issued a new set of guidelines for the pilgrims. These include the timing of darshan, process of entry and exit, timings of aartis and requirements for an entry pass.
The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22. Modi had presided over the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, governor Anandiben Patel and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.
The prime minister performed the last Vedic rituals of the ceremony by symbolically opening the eyes of the Ram Lalla idol with a golden stick, and ending the rites with aarti and shashtang pranam (prostration) to the deity.
Since its opening, the Ram temple has witnessed a massive influx of devotees who continue to arrive in the temple town from various parts of India and the world.
What are new guidelines for Ram Temple devotees?
- Devotees can enter the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir for Darshan from 6:30am to 9:30pm.
- The entire process from entry to exit after Darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is extremely simple and convenient. Typically, devotees can have a smooth Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla Sarkar within 60 to 75 minutes.
- Devotees are advised to leave their mobile phones, footwear, purses, etc., outside the Mandir premises for their convenience and to save time.
- Devotees are requested not to bring flowers, garlands, prasad, etc., to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.
- Entry for Mangala Aarti at 4am, Shringar Aarti at 6:15am, and Shayan Aarti at 10pm is possible only with an entry pass. No entry passes are required for other aartis.
- The entry pass can also be obtained from the website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The entry pass is free of charge.
- Information such as the devotee's name, age, Aadhar card, mobile number, and city is required for the entry pass.
- There is no arrangement for a special darshan by paying a certain fee or through any special pass at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. “If you ever hear about paying for Darshan, it might be a scam attempt. The Mandir management has no connection to this,” the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra has announced.
- Wheelchairs are available in the Mandir for the elderly and differently-abled. These wheelchairs are intended solely for use within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir premises, not for Ayodhya city or any other Mandir. There is no rental fee for the wheelchair, but a nominal fee is to be given to the young volunteer assisting with the wheelchair.
