Raag Seva at Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya: Musical obeisance to the deity

The 45-day Shri Ram Lalla Raag Seva, which started with the performance of folk singer Malini Awasthi on January 26, will end with Bharatnatyam-Odissi dancer Sonal Mansingh’s presentation on March 10. Actor-dancer Vyjayanthimala performing at Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

Organised by Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, on the temple premises, near the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple, singers, dancers, instrumentalists and folk artistes are performing during the musical seva to the deity.

The event’s curator and national award-winning author Yatindra Mishra says, “During the period, 90 main artistes along with around 250 accompanists performed Ram Seva on the temple premises. All artistes performed without fee and offered tribute to Shri Ram in the form of bhajans, folk and classical music and dance. Sangeet Natak Academy too played an important role helping coordinate with the artistes.”

Raag Seva curator Yatindra Mishra with singer Pt Sajan Mishra and others(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

Artistes from 20 states and various forms performed, including vocalists Ashwini Bhide Deshpande, Pt Sajan Mishra, Anuradha Paudwal, Suresh Wadekar, Anup Jalota, Uday Bhawalkar, Rahul Deshpande, Gauri Yadwadkar, Palak Muchhal and Abby V with actor-dancers Vyjayanthimala (90), Padma Subrahmanyam (81), Hema Malini, Swapna Sundari and leading instrumentalists Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Pandit Ronu Majumdar and Bhajan Sopori.

Actor-dancer and Member of Parliament Hema Malini performing at Shri Ram Temple, Ayodhya(Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra)

“When this event conceptualised, trust general secretary Champat Rai had asked to present a bouquet of India’s performing art forms so we curated this event where all can offer their presentations at the temple. Over 50 forms of gaan, dances, instrumental music and dhun have been presented in this fest,” Mishra said.

Marathi singer Yadwadkar says, “The Parampara of performing at temples has been happening for centuries and it’s a blessing that I got to present my bhajans on this temple premises, in front of the deity and the devotees.”

The closing performance by dance guru and Padma Vibhushan recipient Sonal Mansingh will be held at its usual time of 3 pm at the temple.