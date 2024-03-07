Ram Temple construction restored India’s lost prestige: Champat Rai

PRAYAGRAJ: The Ram Temple in Ayodhya was constructed in accordance with the Constitution and with the cooperation of the citizens of the country, said general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai. Champat Rai at the felicitation ceremony organized at United Guest House, Prayagraj. (HT)

Speaking at a felicitation ceremony organized at United Guest House, Chatham Lines on Wednesday evening, he said the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was linked with the honour of India. Its establishment was like restoring the country’s lost prestige. A lot of sacrifices had been made for the temple and Prayagraj had also made an unprecedented contribution for its construction..

Rai and other distinguished officials of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here for the Dharma Raksha Nidhi.

“There was no civil war like situation for this as was anticipated by a section of politicians and people. It shows the unity and integrity of India,” he said.

Rai said that many of the problems of India had now become chronic diseases. It may take several decades or even centuries to overcome these issues.

He said that the country was on its way to becoming ‘Vishwa Guru’. For this, everyone would have to work together.

Regional organization secretary of VHP, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Gajendra threw light on the various ongoing programmes of his organisation throughout India like Sanskarshala and Sanskar Kendra.

Various burning issues like citizens’ responsibilities, love jihad, conversion, homecoming, gau raksha etc were also discussed.

President of United Group of Institutions (UGI) Dr. Jagdish Gulati welcomed Champat Rai and other officials of VHP. He said that the work done by Champat Rai and VHP for the establishment of Shri Ram temple was unprecedented.

UGI vice chairman Satpal Gulati proposed the vote of thanks and expressed his gratitude to Champat Rai and other guests for coming to Prayagraj.

The programme was conducted by VHP Kashi Prant president Kavindra Pratap Singh.

