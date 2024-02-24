Ram temple receives donations worth 25 crore in month

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has received donations worth ₹25 crore since its consecration ceremony was held on January 22, said Prakash Gupta, the office in-charge of the Ram temple trust. The donations from devotees included 10 kg of gold and 25 kg of silver, he said, adding he was not aware of the online donations made directly to the trust’s bank accounts. (File)

ALSO READ- Surge in offerings to deity rings in hi-tech cash mgmt system at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Gupta added that 60 lakh devotees had visited the Ram temple between January 22 and February 22. “Devotees are also donating silver and gold for Ram Lalla, which cannot be used by the temple. Despite this, considering the devotion of the devotees, the Ram Mandir Trust is accepting jewellery, utensils and materials made of gold and silver,” he said while noting that the devotees’ influx could rise further on account of the upcoming Ram Navami celebrations.

While a dozen computerised counters were deployed by the trust to issue receipts for the donations, a well-equipped counting room would soon be constructed on the Ram temple premises, Gupta noted.

For the valuation and maintenance of gold and silver jewellery received as gift for Ram Lalla, Indian Government Mint had been engaged, Anil Mishra, a trustee, said.

ALSO READ- Even SP has wilted under the Hindutva wave, says party leader

Also, the trust has signed an MoU with the State Bank of India, as per which the bank would be taking full responsibility for the donations made in cheques, drafts and cash, Mishra added. HTC