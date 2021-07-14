No tie-up talks with Rajbhar, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday said his party will not contest UP assembly polls in alliance with Om Prakash Rajbhar led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP).

In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Singh, who is Uttar Pradesh in-charge of AAP, said, Rajbhar was lying about his meeting with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“No meeting has been fixed between Rajbhar and Kejriwal. Neither AAP will go for alliance with the SBSP. The reports of Rajbhar meeting with Kejriwal were baseless,” he said.

Reacting to Singh’s tweet, Rajbhar said, “On the invitation of AAP, I have met Sanjay Singh four times in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi to discuss the pre-poll alliances formula. I also had a talk with Kejriwal on phone to discuss the alliance. Kejriwal had invited me to Delhi to finalize the alliance on July 17.”

Expressing surprise over Singh’s tweets, Rajbhar said, the SBSP was working towards forming an alliance of the smaller political parties to contest the 2022 assembly election.

Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha, an alliance of nine smaller political parties, has already been launched.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) led by Om Prakash Rajbhar, Jan Adhikar Party led by Babu Singh Kushwaha, Rashtriya Uday Party president Babu Rampal, Rashtriya Upekshit Samaj Party chief Premchanda Prajapati and Janata Kranti Party president Anil Singh Chauhan are a part of the Morcha.

The Morcha had invited the AAP, Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and Bhim Army to join the pre-poll alliance.

“If the opposition parties are serious about stopping the BJP from grabbing power in 2022 assembly election, then the like-minded parties should form an alliance to check the division of the anti-BJP vote,” Rajbhar said.

AAP state unit president, Sabhajit Singh said the party had launched membership drive in the 403 assembly segments of UP in the run up to the assembly election.

“We have set the target to make one crore members in a month. The party has appointed coordinators in all the assembly seats, party UP in-charge will visit two assembly segments each day to review the membership drive and gear up the cadre for the assembly election,” he said.

Owaisi meetings in West UP

Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi will address meetings in the West UP districts, including Ghaziabad, Sambhal and Moradabad, on July 15.

AIMIM state unit president, Shaukat Ali said AIMIM chief will visit the three districts on July 15.