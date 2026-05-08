Noida airport to begin operations on June 15 with IndiGo flight from Lucknow

Operations at the newly inaugurated Noida International Airport (NIA) will commence from June 15, with the country’s largest airline, IndiGo, opening ticket bookings for Lucknow-Noida (6E 2278) and other inaugural flights on Thursday.

The Noida International Airport was inaugurated on March 28. (FILE PHOTO)

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The airline said the other commencing flights include Noida-Bengaluru (6E 2278), Bengaluru-Noida (6E 2279) and Noida-Lucknow (6E 2279).

The first flight will take off from Terminal 3 of Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and land at Noida at 8.05 am, and the ticket is priced at ₹5,072, an official said.

“This will be followed by the Noida-Bengaluru flight at 8.35am, landing in Bengaluru at 11.05am. On the inaugural day, in addition to these two flights, an evening return flight from Noida to Lucknow and Bengaluru to Noida are also scheduled,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer of Noida airport.

The number of flights will be increased gradually. While most cities will have daily services, flights to Bareilly and Kishangarh will operate on alternate days, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} IndiGo will connect Noida with 16 cities – Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Bhopal, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kishangarh, Patangarh, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Pantnagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IndiGo will connect Noida with 16 cities – Lucknow, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Jammu, Navi Mumbai, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Dharamshala, Bhopal, Dehradun, Bareilly, Kishangarh, Patangarh, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Amritsar and Pantnagar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in, mobile app, or through authorised travel partners,” an IndiGo statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bookings for the flights are being progressively opened on IndiGo’s official website www.goIndiGo.in, mobile app, or through authorised travel partners,” an IndiGo statement read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aloke Singh, chief strategy officer, IndiGo, said, “NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR - IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aloke Singh, chief strategy officer, IndiGo, said, “NIA will be the new gateway for western Uttar Pradesh, alongside the NCR. Large metropolitan regions of India are maturing to support multiple airports, and IndiGo is proud to contribute to this evolution by serving all three in the NCR - IGI Airport, Hindon, and now NIA.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO of Yamuna Authority and nodal officer for the airport, said Akasa Air and Air India Express will open bookings for Noida operations in a few days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Shailendra Bhatia, additional CEO of Yamuna Authority and nodal officer for the airport, said Akasa Air and Air India Express will open bookings for Noida operations in a few days. {{/usCountry}}

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“Akasa Air and Air India Express will also open their bookings and start operations from June 16 or 17. The international flights from Noida are expected to start from September,” he added.

The Noida airport in Jewar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 28. The airport is set to emerge as a major gateway for domestic and, eventually, international travellers, supported by extensive road and rail links connecting Delhi-NCR with the wider western Uttar Pradesh region, a statement read.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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