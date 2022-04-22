Noida-based garment exporters feel the heat as Russia–Ukraine conflict drags on
Garment exporters in the state are facing a crisis as the Russia –Ukraine conflict stretches on. The war has led to the cancellation of many orders from America and Europe and for many of the exporters their payments for orders already fulfilled are stuck.
For around 1200 garment exporters of Uttar Pradesh, mostly from Noida, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has dealt a serious blow to their business. Exporters of the Noida claim that the business loss (orders) can be pegged at around ₹3000 crore, and that is mostly due to the cancellation of orders from America and Europe as big garment brands of these two regions have closed their showrooms in Russia.
Rajeev Bansal, national vice-president of Indian Industries Association (IIA), pointed out that export orders have already come down by 10%.
“All orders for garment showrooms in Russia of America-Europe based garment companies have been cancelled. These companies have shut down their business altogether in Russia,” added Bansal.
“Actual business loss cannot be estimated as the war has stretched far too long and is still going on,” Bansal pointed out.
Now, the increased price of diesel has led to an increase in the overall cost of transporting raw materials, and another problem being confronted by the exporters is related to stuck payments for orders that have already been fulfilled.
“After the US imposed sanctions on Russia, rouble (Russian currency) cannot be converted into US dollars. Exporters used to get payments in US Dollars, Euro or British pound but now, due to sanctions, payments from Russia are stuck,” said Manmohan Agarwal, senior office-bearer, IIA. All trade agreements used to be in dollars for payments between Indian and Russian traders. IIA is now hoping for the Union government to step in and rescue the traders. One of the main demands of IIA is to start a rupee–rouble payment system at the earliest for the convenience of exporters.
Around 80% of garment export from Noida is to the US, Europe and Britain, while around 20% is to Ukraine, South Africa and other countries.
It may be pointed out that the rupee-rial trade mechanism is already in practice between India and Iran after the US imposed sanctions on Iran. All trade between India and Iran is being carried out in rupee and Iranian rial.
Day temperature to remain around 40 °C, light rain forecast for Pune
The city on Friday reported the day temperature at 39.4 degrees Celsius. The month of April has been hotter for Pune as many areas in the city reported 40 degrees Celsius and above. However, till April 28, Pune may witness light rainfall along with thunderstorm activity, as per India Meteorological Department. Head of the weather forecasting department at IMD, Anupam Kashyapi added that Chinchwad may report day temperature around 41 degrees Celsius till the end of April. On Friday, Mahabaleshwar and Satara reported rainfall.
Two women teachers hold girl students hostage to get their transfer orders cancelled
An embarrassing situation unfolded at the residential Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Behjam on Thursday night when two under-transfer women contractual teachers — Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar — held hostage nearly two dozen girl students on the rooftop to pressurise the authorities to cancel their transfer orders.
7000 MBBS seats to be increased in UP in next 5 years
As many as 7000 seats for MBBS, 3000 seats for PG, 14,500 for nursing and 3,600 seats for paramedical will be increased in the next five years, while call centres and mobile apps will help to improve medical services, said a statement from the UP government on Friday. An E-hospital will be set up in UP in the span of 100 days, which will cover the government medical colleges.
Varanasi officials’ handover PM excellence award to CM
The certificate and trophy of Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for the successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojana were handed over to the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi on Friday by district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma, in presence of divisional commissioner Deepak Agarwal. Today, the team dedicated the award to chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the commissioner and district magistrate.
Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway to be partially opened on May 2
Mumbai Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is expected to inaugurate the first phase of the 700 km-long Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway for the public on May 2, said Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials. In the first phase, a 210 km-stretch between Nagpur and Shelu Bazar in Washim district will be opened and later, in phases, the entire Expressway will be made operational.
