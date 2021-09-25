Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Noise pollution by modified bikes: Lucknow bench of HC pulls up authorities

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has expressed displeasure over the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities concerned in taming the noise pollution caused by modified silencers, hooters and pressure horns of two-wheelers
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 10:34 PM IST
Noise pollution was being caused through modified silencers, hooters and pressure horns and nothing concrete had been done by the authorities concerned in this regard, HC was told. (HT File Photo)

The high court took suo-motu cognizance of the noise pollution caused by modified bikes on July 20 this year and directed state authorities to take stern action, in accordance with the law, to check the menace.

The high court took suo-motu cognizance of the noise pollution caused by modified bikes on July 20 this year and directed state authorities to take stern action, in accordance with the law, to check the menace.

A division bench of justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and justice Abdul Moin on September 22 said: “We have gone through the said affidavits. The said affidavits are mere eyewash because the authorities have not indicated the concrete steps taken by them pursuant to the cognizance taken by the court and have not responded to the suggestions given by the Amicus Curiae.”

On September 14, the court had directed additional chief secretary (Home) and the DGP to file personal affidavits pointing out steps taken to check noise pollution caused by pressure horns of modified bikes.

During the hearing of the case, Gaurav Mehrotra, Amicus Curiae, appointed by the court, apprised that noise pollution was being caused through modified silencers, hooters and pressure horns and nothing concrete had been done by the authorities concerned in this regard to check the menace.

“This Court is prima facie of the view that all the officials who have been impleaded in the present PIL for controlling noise pollution and to crack down on such vehicles causing noise pollution through modified silencers, hooters and pressure horns have miserably failed in their duty and no concrete action has been taken in this regard and thus should be summoned in person,” observed the court.

However, on the request of additional chief standing counsel, advocate HP Srivastava, who was representing the state government, the court allowed additional chief secretary (Home), additional CS (Transport) and the director general of police to file personal affidavits indicating actions taken to control the menace of pressure horns.

“In case no concrete action is taken, the court would be compelled to summon the officer(s) to appear in person before this court for not having complied (with) the specific directions issued by this court. The respondents would also look into the suggestions given by the Amicus Curiae and give their response,” said the court.

The court fixed September 29 as the next date for hearing the case.

