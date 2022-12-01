None among 3,000 retired govt teachers ready to be “Shikshak Sathi” in U.P.’s Prayagraj

Retired teachers of government-run primary and upper primary schools as well as those of Kasturba Gandhi residential girls’ schools seem uninterested in taking up the state government’s offer of getting appointed as “Shikshak Sathi” and guide students in the schools facing acute shortage of teaching staff and thereby also share the burden of overworked teachers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There more than 3,000 retired teachers of these schools in the district but none of them have applied to become a ‘Shikshak Sathi’ in Prayagraj,” said basic education department officials aware of the matter.

“With no applications received till the last date of November 25, basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Prayagraj, Praveen Kumar Tiwari has now extended the last date of submitting applications till December 30 from interested retired teachers,” they added.

Principal secretary, basic education, Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Kumar had on September 28 ordered all BSAs to select “Shikshak Sathis” within a month’s time. As per the norms, interested retired teachers up to 70 years are to be selected on the basis of a three-stage examination process.

These “Shikshak Sathis” selected for specific subjects including Hindi, mathematics, science, social studies and English are to get an honorarium of ₹2,500 per month. They would be selected for one year and their engagements can be renewed every year on the basis of their individual performance, the missive issued in this regard says.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As part of their “collaborative supervision”, each of these “Shikshak Sathis” are to provide their services in at least 30 schools every month. As part of their responsibilities, they will encourage students and their parents to use government recommended educations mobile apps like “Diskha” (a platform offering teachers, students and parents engaging learning material relevant to prescribed school curriculum) and “Read Along” (speech-based reading tutor app) besides also ensure use of teaching and learning materials (TLM, maths and science kits, library books etc and also sensitise teachers on issues like gender equality besides spreading awareness on tackling environment pollution and disaster management.

“Applications were invited till November 25 from retired teachers. However, now due to non-receipt of any application, the last date has been extended till December 30 by the BSA,” said Prayagraj district coordinator (training), Samagra Shiksha, U.P. Vinod Mishra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A recently retired government upper primary school teacher said that meagre renumeration being offered for the vast responsibilities needing extensive travelling to remote schools are among the reasons that prevented him from applying.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON