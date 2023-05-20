U.P. civil society bodies band to get global reach

A group of representatives from non-profit organisations of 45 districts of the state came together earlier this week for a C20 meeting. The aim was to create an association of civil society organisations that will benefit from visibility on the global scale, under the G20 initiatives. Representatives of civil society organisations from U.P. with Shuchita Chaturvedi, member of UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights at the C20 meeting for NGOs. (HT Photo)

The C20, or Civil 20 India 2023 is one of the engagement groups of the G20 that provides a platform for NGOs across the globe to bring to the fore people’s issues and human rights concerns from their native regions.

At this meeting, Sandeep Khare, secretary of the Vigyan Foundation (charity for vulnerable groups and communities) here in Lucknow, was handed over leadership of Uttar Pradesh districts by the coordinator of C20 of eastern states, Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

According to Mishra, small Indian non-profit organisations serving citizens at the grassroots barely make any profit from their work, even though the G20 is made up of a slew of grant-providing bodies and potential funders. As the functioning of the C20 has proved fruitful in other countries, Mishra is optimistic that the formation of this association in Uttar Pradesh will also benefit these civil society organisations.

At the first meeting held on May 15, several concerns like women’s issues, malnutrition in children, trafficking, child marriage, rights of the disabled among others were discussed by the attendees.

Khare spoke about his role in the upcoming weeks, saying, “We will try to organise this programme in every district of Uttar Pradesh for public awareness for children and women trafficking, malnutrition, child marriage, physically challenged people in all the districts.”

Member of UP state commission for protection of child rights Shuchita Chaturvedi, Guru Prasad, state coordinator for India Labour Line, among others were also present and will be taking this initiative forward alongside the other non-profit organisations who have aligned themselves with the C20.

A few representatives, including appointed secretary Sandeep Khare, will be heading to Ranchi for a convention on the same with other Indian states on May 26.