Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Non-Yadav OBCs dominate new Samajwadi Party state executive committee
lucknow news

Non-Yadav OBCs dominate new Samajwadi Party state executive committee

The 72-member state executive committee of Samajwadi Party has over 40% OBCs, 10 Brahmins, 11 Muslims, more than six Dalits and five women
The state executive of Samajwadi Party had been in suspended animation for the last five years after party president Akhilesh Yadav dissolved the previous executive committee after the 2017 UP assembly elections. (PTI file)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 12:15 AM IST
By Pankaj Jaiswal, Lucknow

The Samajwadi Party reconstituted its state executive committee on Tuesday. In a shift from its traditional Yadav-Muslim domination, 40 per cent members of the new committee are non-Yadav OBCs (other backward classes) with good representation of Brahmins and Dalits.

The state executive had been in suspended animation for the last five years after party president Akhilesh Yadav dissolved the previous executive committee after the 2017 UP assembly elections debacle. The state unit had the state president in the form of Naresh Uttam Patel (a non-Yadav OBC) and Akhilesh named him the party’s state unit president again.

The 72-member committee has over 40% OBCs, 10 Brahmins, 11 Muslims, more than six Dalits (including three former Bahujan Samaj Party leaders), five women and within this there is a balanced representation of all the regions of the state. The committee has only seven Yadavs.

The non-Yadav OBCs in the committee include members from Nishad, Kashyap, Kurmi, Bind, Pal, Maurya, Kushwaha, Prajapati, Saini, Sahu, and Gurjar communities. “The committee has a representation of all communities”, said Samajwadi Party state spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary.

RELATED STORIES

The committee indicates the party’s shift for the 2022 electoral battle keeping in sync with all the rival parties’ attempts to please all communities other than their traditional vote banks.

“This also indicates that the party’s ticket distribution for the 2022 polls too would follow a similar pattern as that of the executive committee,” said a senior SP MLA. The party is likely to start announcing lists of candidates from next month onwards.

A political analyst and former head of the department of political science, Lucknow University said: “Quite a logical strategy. The party knows that its traditional vote bank Yadavs and Muslims would, by and large, stay with it. And such measures are needed to attract other communities. All parties are racing to attract all communities.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Shine City fraud case: Three accused booked under Gangsters Act in Varanasi

Kushinagar airport inauguration today: 8 UP airports servicing 74 destinations

Rape victim’s self-immolation: Dy SP terminated from service

MNNIT to shut BTech course in info technology
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2021
CBSE CTET 2021
T20 World Cup 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP