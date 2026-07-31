‘Not an inch built, 3000 cr siphoned’: Yogi slams SP over Purvanchal Expressway

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the previous SP government of corruption in the Purvanchal Expressway project, alleging that “not an inch of work was done, but ₹3,000 crore was siphoned off.” He said the BJP government reviewed the project, carried out fresh land acquisition and realignment before completing the expressway.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath holds a mace during the inauguration and foundation stone laying of 268 public welfare projects worth ₹692 crore, in Ghazipur on Thursday. ((@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“If we start removing the curtain from the SP’s sin, they would not be able to show their faces in public. Not a single inch of work was done on the Purvanchal Expressway, yet they siphoned off ₹3,000 crore,” Adityanath alleged.

The CM was addressing a public gathering in Ghazipur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones for 268 development projects worth ₹692 crore. The projects will benefit people across Ghazipur, Jakhania, Mohammadabad, Saidpur, Zamania, Zahoorabad and Jangipur assembly constituencies.

He said those who attempt to divide the society by honouring foreign invader Salar Masood Ghazi will not be tolerated in the state.

“They (SP leaders) used to bow before dreaded mafia figures who brandished weapons and would visit their graves to offer ‘Fatiha’. Under our government’s zero-tolerance policy, the mafia has been crushed. Now, when the son of a poor man organises a Ramlila, no one dares to brandish weapons or incite riots, because they know that those who do so will face total ruin,” added the CM.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “Previously, the ‘uncle-nephew’ duo would set out to sabotage job prospects of the youth. There was no investment then; instead, the onset of festivals would trigger disturbances, riots and curfews. Now, however, UP witnesses celebrations, not disturbances. Jail or hell is the only place for those who turn celebrations into chaos and undermine the employment of the youth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Previously, the ‘uncle-nephew’ duo would set out to sabotage job prospects of the youth. There was no investment then; instead, the onset of festivals would trigger disturbances, riots and curfews. Now, however, UP witnesses celebrations, not disturbances. Jail or hell is the only place for those who turn celebrations into chaos and undermine the employment of the youth,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Adityanath said Ghazipur, known as ‘Lahuri Kashi’ (Little Kashi), holds a spiritual significance and sites associated with spiritual tourism here are now being developed.

The CM said BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai had fought against the mafia; however, the mafia —nurtured under the patronage of those in power — murdered him along with seven youths. “Despite availability of all evidence, the mafia continued to receive political protection. But such protection is no longer possible and a miserable fate awaits those who engage in such acts,” he added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Adityanath noted that there is now a medical college here and four-lane connectivity has been established in all directions. “One can now travel from Ghazipur to Lucknow in three to three-and-a-half hours, whereas it previously took 8 to 10 hours; travel from Ghazipur to Lucknow, Kashi and Gorakhpur has become easier. There is the Purvanchal Expressway as well as the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Highway. The government will extend the Purvanchal Expressway from here to Shaktinagar, connecting it via Chandauli and Varanasi,” he said.