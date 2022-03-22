Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP: Mayawati
lucknow news

Not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP: Mayawati

In response to Akhilesh Yadav’s accusation that Mayawati’s party is hand in glove with the BJP, BSP leader Mayawati said the SP had struck a deal with the BJP.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Mar 22, 2022 11:37 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday hit back at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for accusing her party to be hand in glove with BJP and, instead, said that it was the SP which had a deal with BJP.

Speaking at a programme in Azamgarh on Monday, Akhilesh had alleged that there was a deal between BJP and BSP for the recently-concluded assembly elections. He said SP will ensure that followers of Ambedkar worked together for the welfare of weaker sections of society.

Reacting to Akhilesh’s statement, Mayawati said “not BSP, but SP had a deal with BJP.

In a series of tweets, Mayawati said the followers of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar will never forgive Akhilesh for changing the names of schemes and institutions named after Ambedkar when he was chief minister between 2012 and 2017.

She further said: “SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav had openly met BJP leaders during the swearing-in ceremony organised after the 2017 assembly elections. Now, he has sent a family member to the BJP to get his work done. It’s a well-known fact.”

