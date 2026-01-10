Not just a skilled politician but also able economist, Rajnath lauds Yogi

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath, calling him not just a capable politician but also an able economist. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the inauguration of the Ashok Leyland EV plant in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI Photo)

Addressing the inauguration function of Ashok Leyland’s electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant here in the presence of Union minister H D Kumaraswamy and Adityanath, Singh said, “I earlier believed that you (Adityanath) are adept only in politics, but now I have reached the conclusion that you are equally proficient in economics.

“You know very well how profits are generated,” he added. Explaining the context of his remarks, Singh said the Uttar Pradesh government allotted around 70 acres of land for the Ashok Leyland project at nearly 75 per cent subsidised rates under its industrial policy. While such a decision might appear concessional in the short term, Singh said it reflected Adityanath’s economic foresight as it would generate far greater long-term returns for the state through investment, employment and sustained industrial growth.

Singh also expressed his gratitude to the Ashok Leyland management and the Hinduja Group for setting up their first EV facility in the state, and congratulated the people of Uttar Pradesh on the new industrial investment.

Referring to the state capital’s inclusive culture, Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP, told the Hinduja family that the city embraces those who contribute to its growth. “You may not be from Lucknow, but you belong to Lucknow. The people of Lucknow will accept you and give you a place in their hearts – I assure you of that,” Singh said.