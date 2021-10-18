Not riots in UP in last 4.5 years: CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said riots had become a thing of the past in the state and cited a “riot-free” UP over the past 4.5 years of his rule to back his claim.

“These riots affected the celebrations of the majority community whose members were embroiled in fake cases. Rioters are now aware if they are found involved, their seven generations would have to repay the damages caused due to their act,” Yogi said to applause at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Other Backward Castes (OBC) meet, featuring members of Prajapati (sculptors) community in Lucknow on Sunday.

The CM’s statement came even as the opposition targeted the ruling party over what it termed “increased lawlessness” in the state and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stating that UP required a “yogya” and not Yogi as mukhymantri (a capable chief minister and not a saint as CM).”

However, in an apparent dig at the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) governments that had ruled the state before him, Yogi said while his government had a zero tolerance policy towards rioters, previous governments patronised them.

“There is an economic side to the riots and there is a religious side too. Previously, our festivals were usually marred due to riots which obviously hit economic activity,” he added.

“Just about the time our festivals were to be held, state used to be under riot-induced-curfew. These riots and subsequent curfews also impacted our celebrations, our festivals. That’s because the governments of those time patronised rioters in every which way possible,” the CM said.

Amid Yogi-Yogi chants, he said, “Now riots aren’t possible in UP. You would have seen how festivals have been celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety unlike in the past when riots affected our idol makers and rioters damaged the profits by damaging earthen lamps.”

Even as the opposition hit back with SP and BSP spokespersons Anurag Bhadauria and MH Khan respectively claiming that Yogi’s reference to riots and rioters were diversionary tactics, the chief minister continued aggressively attacking them.

“Before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the slogan ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ (cooperation of all, development of all) in 2014, the opposition too had a slogan. It was: ‘sabka saath, apne aur parivaar ka vikas’ (cooperation of all, development of self and one’s family). That’s why the state continues to be backward,” the CM said.

Yogi cited installations of statues of Goddess Durga during the recent Durga Puja, Dussehra celebrations at an estimated 41,000 places across the state and the peaceful immersion of idols as proof of his government having helped in ushering in celebrations by ending the “riot-culture”.

“Statues of goddess were officially installed at 41,000 places. In fact, the number could be much higher. Moreover, there was no controversy during immersion. Of the 41,000 installations, 32,000 idol immersions had taken place and the rest were scheduled during the week. All this helps,” Yogi said.

‘Covid gave in before people enthusiasm’

Appreciating the festive spirit in which the Navratri festival was celebrated, the CM said Covid-19 failed in front of people’s enthusiasm. “The entire world saw how in front of your enthusiasm, Covid-19 which had devastated the world also failed,” he said.

He also cited how his interactions with the people as well as those with party leaders like UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev had revealed that smiles of the common man had returned over the past 4.5 years.

