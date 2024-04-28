 Notice to be served to Owaisi for alleged communal remarks - Hindustan Times
Notice to be served to Owaisi for alleged communal remarks

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 28, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Kashi region BJP legal cell convenor Shashank Shekhar Tripathi had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that AIMIM chief Owaisi delivered communal statements during a public meeting in Varanasi. Confirming that such a complaint was received, additional returning officer sub divisional magistrate Neeraj Patel said after initial probe, a notice WAs being issued to Owaisi.

VARANASI A notice will be issued to AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for alleged communal statements during a speech in a public meeting of PDM Nyay Morcha in Varanasi last Thursday. The notice is being issued by additional returning officer on behalf of the district election officer.

In a meeting last Thursday, Owaisi alleged Mukhtar Ansari was killed in judicial custody. (HT FILE)

Kashi region BJP legal cell convenor Shashank Shekhar Tripathi had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that AIMIM chief Owaisi delivered communal statements during a public meeting in Varanasi.

Confirming that such a complaint was received, additional returning officer sub divisional magistrate Neeraj Patel said after initial probe, a notice WAs being issued to Owaisi.

In the meeting last Thursday, Owaisi alleged Mukhtar Ansari was killed in judicial custody. He was a martyr and such people never died. It was the responsibility of the BJP government to save them, but it failed.

He added that nature got angry with the one who committed atrocities. Owaisi also fiercely targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav in his 40-minute address.

“We are blamed that we are B party of BJP. If we are a B party then why did Akhilesh Yadav lose the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections and 2017 and 2022 assembly elections to BJP? Has he made any deal with Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Yogi Adityanath,” Owaisi had asked.

“Half of Akhilesh Yadav’s family sits and drinks tea with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he asks us to give up our lives,” Owaisi had said.

“SP or Congress never did justice to us. We openly opposed triple talaq and CAA. We have brought an alternative for a large section of UP politics. If we want to get rid of SP and BJP, then PDM Nyaya Morcha will have to be strengthened,” Owaisi had said.

