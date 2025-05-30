Notification issued for civil defence units in all 75 U.P. districts

Now, all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh will have civil defence units. The decision comes days after ceasefire between India and Pakistan post April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were gunned down by militants. The state government on Thursday issued a notification expanding ambit of civil defence units from existing 24 districts to all 75 districts. Implementation of the civil defence system in all districts will not only strengthen the state’s security infrastructure but also provide employment opportunities. (For Representation)

The government has also directed civil defence units to assist local administration in carrying out other important tasks, including sanitation, pulse polio, campaign against pollution, blood donation and during natural and human-made disasters.

The Union government in 2010 had passed the Civil Defence (Amendment) Act, 2009, to bring calamities within the ambit of civil defence. In another notification, the government paved way for opening of offices of civil defence corps in all districts of the state. Till date, only 15 districts have such units.

Now, all 75 districts will have civil defence corps (after 1962). Necessary directions about post creation, giving charge of deputy controller, budget will follow for 60 districts.

As district magistrates are the controllers as per the Civil Defence Act, DMs are in charge now. This expansion aims to enhance preparedness, ensure swift emergency response, and build a more resilient security framework across the state for all kinds of emergency situations.

Implementation of the civil defence system in all districts will not only strengthen the state’s security infrastructure but also provide employment opportunities and enhance citizen safety, said the state government.

The civil defence system helps build community resilience and enables citizens to respond effectively during crises. It is important to note that from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the Centre remains vigilant about national security.

Aligning with this focus, the state government has made civil defence a key component of the state’s security strategy. The primary objective is to safeguard citizens during emergencies and ensure efficient relief operations during times of crisis.