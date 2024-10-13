Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Oct 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Notorious criminal shot dead in police encounter in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Oct 13, 2024 09:49 PM IST

Wanted in 50 cases of murder, robbery and dacoity, Rajesh Aheria was carrying ₹1.50 lakh award on his head

A gangster carrying a bounty of 1.5 lakh on his head was killed while two policemen suffered injuries in a police encounter in Kotwali Dehat area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Sunday morning, police said.

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said criminal Rajesh Aheria was active in Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts. (For Representation)
Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said criminal Rajesh Aheria was active in Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts. (For Representation)

The two cops, including Aahar police station in-charge inspector YD Sharma and a constable Arif, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district, they added.

The circle officer, Anupshahar area, and special operations group incharge Rahul also received bullets on the bulletproof jackets but they are safe. As per police, notorious criminal Rajesh Aheria was wanted in 50 cases of murder, robbery and dacoity.

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said Rajesh was active in Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts. “Bulandshahr Police had declared an award of 1 lakh and the DIG Aligarh of 50,000 on him,” said Kumar, adding that efforts were underway to identify other aides of his gang.

He said the police had inputs about the criminal’s movement. On spotting a suspicious person on a motorcycle, the police team asked him to stop but he opened fire and in retaliatory firing he sustained bullet injuries.

“The injured criminal was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination,” the SSP said and added that later the deceased was identified as notorious criminal Rajesh Aheria.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On