Notorious criminal shot dead in police encounter in U.P.’s Bulandshahr

A gangster carrying a bounty of ₹1.5 lakh on his head was killed while two policemen suffered injuries in a police encounter in Kotwali Dehat area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district on Sunday morning, police said. Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said criminal Rajesh Aheria was active in Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts. (For Representation)

The two cops, including Aahar police station in-charge inspector YD Sharma and a constable Arif, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in the district, they added.

The circle officer, Anupshahar area, and special operations group incharge Rahul also received bullets on the bulletproof jackets but they are safe. As per police, notorious criminal Rajesh Aheria was wanted in 50 cases of murder, robbery and dacoity.

Bulandshahr SSP Shlok Kumar said Rajesh was active in Bulandshahr and Aligarh districts. “Bulandshahr Police had declared an award of ₹1 lakh and the DIG Aligarh of ₹50,000 on him,” said Kumar, adding that efforts were underway to identify other aides of his gang.

He said the police had inputs about the criminal’s movement. On spotting a suspicious person on a motorcycle, the police team asked him to stop but he opened fire and in retaliatory firing he sustained bullet injuries.

“The injured criminal was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared him dead after examination,” the SSP said and added that later the deceased was identified as notorious criminal Rajesh Aheria.