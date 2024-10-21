Novel educational tour: 15K govt school kids being introduced to state’s history, culture

In a novel initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has selected 15,000 children studying in council schools of the state, from all 75 districts of the state and they will be taken on a one-day-long educational tour of the historical places in the state. UP govt primary school children on a educational tour to India Gate in New Delhi recently (HT Photo)

The aim is not only to empower the children educationally, but also to develop awareness and a sense of pride in them towards Indian history, culture and heritage so that they not only see the Indian heritage and historical sites but also understand their importance and take inspiration from them.

Two hundred children from each district have been included in it, who are mainly from poor and economically backward families of rural and urban council schools.

UP govt to foot entire bill

The U.P. government will spend ₹75 lakh under this scheme, which includes the cost of fare for the children’s travel, arrangements for breakfast and food and budgetary provisions for emergency situations. This educational tour began on September 24 and top priority is being given to the safety of children.

The responsibility of a teacher has been fixed with every group of 20 children, who will ensure their safety as well as provide them information related to historical sites during the tour. Ten teachers from each district have been included in this tour programme.

Besides, the district basic education officer and related officials of each district have been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring and smooth functioning of this scheme so that children do not face any kind of trouble during the tour.

Message of patriotism

The objective of this initiative of the UP government is to provide children with educational experience in the real world outside their curriculum. During the tour, children will be taken to historical sites, monuments and museums, where they will be given detailed information about the importance of those sites, the circumstances at the time of their construction and the historical facts related to them. This will not only awaken interest in history in children but will also strengthen the feeling of patriotism in them.

Minister of state for basic education Sandeep Singh said that the government believes that through such programmes, not only does the educational understanding of children increase but their personality also develops in an all-round way. Such educational tours expand the thinking and understanding of children.