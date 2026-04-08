Now, 3 ‘low balance’ alerts for smart meter users in UP before blackout

LUCKNOW In a move to safeguard consumers from unexpected electricity cut-offs, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has introduced a system of three “lifelines” for prepaid smart meter users.

A UPPCL spokesperson explained that the alerts are part of a broader effort to improve transparency and customer service for prepaid consumers. (Pic for representation)

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Under the new initiative, prepaid consumers will receive timely SMS alerts when their balance reaches 30%, 20% and 10%, giving them sufficient notice to recharge before disconnection. The system is designed to prevent sudden power outages and allow consumers to manage their electricity usage more effectively. Furthermore, consumers will receive three units of supply even if their meters go into negative balance before the power supply is snapped.

Consumers are encouraged to update their contact details with UPPCL to ensure they receive these alerts promptly. The measure is expected to reduce consumer complaints related to sudden disconnections and make prepaid electricity usage more convenient and user-friendly.

A UPPCL spokesperson explained that the alerts are part of a broader effort to improve transparency and customer service for prepaid consumers. “Our aim is to ensure uninterrupted power supply while empowering users to monitor and control their consumption,” the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The utility has also emphasised that these safeguards are part of an ongoing modernisation of the prepaid metering system, which includes real-time usage monitoring and online recharge facilities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The utility has also emphasised that these safeguards are part of an ongoing modernisation of the prepaid metering system, which includes real-time usage monitoring and online recharge facilities. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Madhyanchal MD Riya Kejriwal said that prepaid and postpaid meters are exactly like the prepaid and postpaid versions of mobile SIM. All services stop when the balance runs out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Madhyanchal MD Riya Kejriwal said that prepaid and postpaid meters are exactly like the prepaid and postpaid versions of mobile SIM. All services stop when the balance runs out. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In a prepaid smart meter, a consumer has to recharge first. As soon as the recharge runs out, the electricity gets cut off. One can see real-time electricity consumption, balance, etc, through the smart meter app. No security money needs to be deposited for this meter either. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a prepaid smart meter, a consumer has to recharge first. As soon as the recharge runs out, the electricity gets cut off. One can see real-time electricity consumption, balance, etc, through the smart meter app. No security money needs to be deposited for this meter either. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} There were a few complaints that electricity supply didn’t resume even when people recharged their meters. It took anywhere from 2-4 hours to 2-4 days for the electricity to be restored. However according to rules, a connection must be restored within three hours of the bill being deposited. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There were a few complaints that electricity supply didn’t resume even when people recharged their meters. It took anywhere from 2-4 hours to 2-4 days for the electricity to be restored. However according to rules, a connection must be restored within three hours of the bill being deposited. {{/usCountry}}

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An office-bearer of UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad claimed electricity helpline numbers are flooded with such complaints. The reason behind this came to light when it was found that the Meter Management System (MDM), Head End System (HES) and Revenue Management System (RMS) of the power corporation that operates smart meters were not able to connect with each other.

MDM is the software for smart meters. Data from smart meters, such as how much electricity was consumed, when it was consumed, and load, etc., is stored in it.

Head End System (HES) is the bridge between smart meters and MDM. It takes data from smart meters through the network, sends commands to the meter for recharge updates, disconnection or connection. When consumers recharge through the app, HES updates the balance in the meter.

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Revenue Management System (RMS) is operated by the power corporation. Billing, payment, recharge, disconnection-reconnection - everything is handled by RMS. If, for some reason, the HES-MDM communication breaks down, then the recharge does not get updated. In such a case, the meter remains off. The problem faced by consumers in the state happened due to this reason.

The UPPCL is moving ahead with its ambitious plan to install 2.73 crore prepaid smart meters across the state. As part of the rollout, the Madhyanchal region alone is set to receive around 75 lakh smart meters. Of them, around 17.45 lakh meters are installed.

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