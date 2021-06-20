Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, absconder linked to Ayodhya temple land deal
lucknow news

Now, absconder linked to Ayodhya temple land deal

Harish pathak, the seller who executed land deals with the temple trust has evaded the law by simply dropping off the map — since 2016
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 04:35 AM IST
Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Tej Narayan Pandey, and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have alleged corruption in a land deal by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the temple in Ayodhya(REUTERS file photo)

Controversy continues to hound the land dealings of the Ran Janmabhoomi Trust, with Harish Pathak, who (along with his family) sold 1.2 hectcres to Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari for 2 crore on March 18 (which the buyers promptly sold to the trust for 18.5 crore), and another 1 hectare directly to the trust for 8 crore turning out to be a certified absconder.

In other words, the seller who executed land deals with the trust that have since become controversial has evaded the law by simply dropping off the map — since 2016.

Harish Pathak is wanted in several cases related to a company they promoted, Saket Goat farming, which is alleged to have cheated investors of around 50 crore.

Babu Ram Shukla of Gonda district, one of the investors, lodged an FIR at Cantonment police station, Ayodhya, on April 9, 2016.

In this FIR, managing director of the company Pratap Narain Pandey, chairman Harish Pathak and partner Firoz Alam were named.

The police arrested Firoz Alam but Harish Pathak and Pratap Narain Pandey were declared absconders.

They filed the charge sheet in court on September 18, 2018. following which a bailable warrant was issued for Pathak.

On this chargesheet, additional chief judicial magistrate (first) on December 15, 2018, issued a bailable warrant against Pathak and Pandey. When they could not be arrested, the same court issued non-bailable warrant against them on January 17, 2019.

Finally, on February 28, 2019, the court issued a showcause notice to station officer, Cantonment police station, Ayodhya for failure to arrest Pathak.

Sub inspector Manoj Kumar Singh, investigating officer of the case, declared both of them absconders.

Mahant Dharam Das, who has raised a question mark on land purchase deal of the Trust, has demanded action against Harish Pathak.

“When Harish Pathak has been declared an absconder by the court then how come he is openly executing registry of land with the Trust? He should be arrested immediately,” said Mahant Dharam Das.

Other saints of Ayodhya are also demanding action against Pathak.

Former Samajwadi Party MLA from Ayodhya, Tej Narayan Pandey, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have alleged corruption in a land deal by the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust for the temple in Ayodhya. They have alleged that on March 18 this year, on March 18, Kusum Pathak sold the plot for 2 crore to Ansari and Ravi Tewari, who then sold the land to the trust for 18.5 crore 10 minutes later. The trust has rejected the allegations, stating that land for the temple was purchased at rates lower than market prices.

Topics
ram temple in ayodhya
