Now, better facilities, fresh food at govt-run night shelters in Prayagraj

With the onset of winter, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has revamped the facilities at free-of-cost night shelters set up by the administration in different parts of the city.

With this, PMC officials have also for the first time geared up to provide hygienically cooked healthy and affordable food to those taking refuge in these shelters, say officials aware of the development.

It has been decided by the authorities that self-help groups (SHGs) will be entrusted with the responsibility of preparing food for the people staying in these night shelters. The food will be provided on a minimal charge, they add.

On getting the responsibility, only women volunteers of the self-help groups will prepare meals two times a day in the community kitchen of the night shelters and make them available to those staying there, they say.

The cost of food was also discussed in detail at a meeting held recently in the camp office of the municipal commissioner. Representatives of the organisation, which is presently running the night shelters, were also present in the meeting. The representatives proposed giving food for around ₹50-55 per plate.

Municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg said food should be available for ₹15-25 only. “If community kitchens are not ready, instructions have also been given to provide tiffin at affordable rates in night shelters,” he added.

After the meeting, district urban development agency (DUDA) will now shoulder the responsibility of streamlining these facilities at night shelters. Self-help groups are also being contacted for handling the food cooking and distribution part of the plan.

According to the civic commissioner, the arrangement in permanent and temporary night shelters will be made functional within the next 24 hours.