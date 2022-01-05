Now, book train tickets from post offices: Railway officials

Soon, people will be able to book their train tickets by visiting a nearby post office. The initiative is part of the ongoing modernisation plan under which Indian Railways, in collaboration with the postal department, is introducing a train reservation facility at the post offices. Officials said the facility would be a boon in minimising the passenger load at the railway stations.

North Eastern Railway (NER ) officials said the facility would be made functional from January 6 onwards. Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav is likely to inaugurate the reservation facility along with other facilities here in the state capital on Thursday.

Initially, the ticket booking facility would be made available in around 9147 post offices across the state. “The facility would save a lot of time for people as they won’t have to visit the station or their agents to get their train tickets booked,” said the official.

Other than inaugurating the facility, the railway minister would also inaugurate the entry of Gomti Nagar Station that is being developed as a satellite station and would flag off a Delhi-bound train and two trains to Vaishno Devi and Kamakhya Temple.

Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer (CPRO), NER, said the railway minister is scheduled to be at the Gomti Nagar station at around 9 am on Thursday and would also open many other facilities.