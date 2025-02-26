Now, CPCB data claims Sangam fit for holy dip

LUCKNOW In a development that is nothing short of a miracle, the level of sewage in water at the Sangam, the site of the ongoing Kumbh Mela was recorded at 780 units (per 100 ml) on February 17, well under the safe limit of 2,500, and far lower than the 49,000 recorded on January 20. Pilgrims carry holy water from Sangam, the confluence of Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. (AFP)

All the measurements were by the Central Pollution Control Board, and it wasn’t immediately clear why there was so much variation – the number has ranged from 1.8 to 49,000.

HT reached out to the CPCB but couldn’t get a response till the time of going to print.

The 49,000 number caused an outrage, because it suggested that tens of millions of faithful were being forced to take a dip in unclean water.

To be sure, the faecal coliform level – it indicates the level of contamination of sewage in water – was above permissible limits between January 14 (11,000) and 28 (when it fell to 200). The Kumbh Mela began on January 13.

The data is from the latest report of CPCB submitted to the National Green Tribunal, which is continuously updated by the body. HT has seen the data which is available on the CPCB website. This report shows that apart from February 4, water at the Sangam was fit for bathing throughout February.

An earlier report by the agency, submitted to NGT on February 3, presented data till January 24, showing the 49,000 value for January 20. That report caused NGT to pull up the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board on February 17.

Interestingly, on February 18, the state pollution body contradicted CPCB’s findings and said the water at the Sangam was fit for bathing. Following that, NGT asked CPCB to continue testing the water.

The data showing the water as unclean was widely debated, including in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, where chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the water at Sangam was fit not just for bathing, but drinking.

“The UP Pollution Control Board, in its report, has stated that during January and February, the faecal coliform level at the Sangam Nose was within the permissible limit of less than 2,500 mpn/100 ml (most probable number of organisms/100 ml of water). The CPCB has also confirmed that the water meets cleanliness standards. Both the UPPCB and CPCB are continuously monitoring water quality, and according to the latest reports, the water at Sangam is now fit for bathing and drinking,” he said.

“261 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage is being treated by tapping 81 drains, significantly improving the water quality at the Maha Kumbh 2025,” the chief minister added further.

The latest data has proved him right on the bathing front.

The Maha Kumbh Mela saw the major bathing dates on January 13 (Paush Poornima), January 14 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amawasya), February 3 (Basant Panchami), February 12 (Maghi Poornima). The Mahashivratri snan is slated on February 26