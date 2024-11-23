Now, Dudhwa just a chopper ride away!

In a move to boost tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is all set to launch a helicopter service between Lucknow and Dudhwa. The service is scheduled to commence on November 25. This will provide a much-needed convenience for tourists, as the current road journey from Lucknow to Dudhwa takes over 4.5 hours. With the new helicopter service, the travel time will be reduced to just one hour. (File photo for representation)

Tourists will be charged ₹5,000 per person for a one-way helicopter ride. The government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JetServe Aviation Tourism Ltd. on Thursday late night to initiate the service.

Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh shared the details, explained that the chief minister had directed the commencement of helicopter services for easier access to key eco-tourism sites such as Dudhwa National Park, Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, and the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve.

The service will operate from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow to the state government airstrip in Palia.

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, which spans over 884 square kilometres, is not only renowned in India but also internationally. The reserve, home to a rich diversity of flora and fauna including tigers, leopards, elephants, rhinos, and a variety of birds, attracts thousands of domestic and international tourists annually. The area is bordered by the vast Mohana and Sharda rivers, adding to its natural beauty. Dudhwa is also unique for hosting the first and second rhino rehabilitation centers in the country, marking a significant achievement in wildlife conservation.

The introduction of the helicopter service is expected to further enhance tourist arrivals, providing easy access to these prominent wildlife destinations. The state government is planning more helicopter services for its tourist destinations to promote tourism in the state.