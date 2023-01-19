Now, expert committee to plan medicine supply in govt hospitals in UP

The state government has set up a committee that will now do advance planning to procure medicines in government hospitals as per past consumption pattern and demand.

The move is aimed at streamlining the requisitioning of medicines by hospitals in the state, officials said. The Uttar Pradesh Medical Supply Corporation Limited (UPMSCL), which supplies medicines to hospitals across the state, has set up the committee comprising officials from health and medical education department and national health mission along with UPMSCL officials.

“Hospitals often send excessive demand for excessively for some medicine and in several cases send delayed demand that hampers the supply to patients at the drug distribution counters in the hospitals. To streamline the supply now an expert committee will meet every two or three months and decide upon medicines required for coming months,” said Jagdish, MD UPMSCL.

In the next meeting, the committee will decide supply for summer season.

“We will soon hold meeting to decide what all medicines will be required at hospitals for summers keeping in view the ailments that commonly trouble people during May, June and July,” said Jagdish.

Explaining technical reason for advance tender Jagdish said, “A supplier is given time of three months from the date they get the tender to supply medicine. Hence planning the need in advance is necessary to avoid any issue such as shortage of medicine.”

At present UPMSCL is supposed to supply 386 medicines at hospitals, among which it has done rate contact for 361 and 332 medicines are already being supplied to hospitals across the state. “Further work is going on and soon we will be supplying all the required medicines,” said Jagdish.

“Advance supply planning will eliminate the chance of any delay in supplying medicine. Since over 20 crore people visit government hospitals in the state annually and depend upon these hospitals for medicine and diagnostic facilities, advance planning is significant,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.