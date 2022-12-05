Now, info about U.P. Board-affiliated over 27K schools a click away

Now students seeking admission in schools affiliated to U.P. Board may check facilities, infrastructure, past results of the school on “Pehchan” portal created by secondary education department which has web link of over 27,000 schools located across the state with detailed information.

These schools are affiliated to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad commonly known as U.P. Board. They include 20,875 unaided, 4,528 aided and 2,332 government schools. The web page of these schools has been uploaded on the website of the U.P. Board. Willing students and parents may check details of the schools to know about the facilities available in these institutions.

“Almost every information related to the school is available. This includes the year of recognition of the school, Google location, distance from district headquarters, facilities available to students, number of students and teachers, results of last 5 years’ board exams,” said Vijay Kitan Anand, director general, school education, Uttar Pradesh.

“Apart from this, 10 years’ complete result, registration status and achievements of the school will also be found here. Not only this, the school’s photo gallery and alumni list are also available. That is, if you have been a student of this school, you can add your name to the school list through registration,” an official said. The work of making web pages of schools was also included in the 100-day action plan of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

In this, along with the ranking of the school at the state and district levels, a rating out of seven stars has been given. There is also a system of grading the school on 6 points. If a student has secured a rank at the state or district level, their complete information has been made available. The district and state level ranking of the school is also given in it.

The purpose of rating the school is to develop a healthy competition among institutions to ensure availability of teachers and necessary infrastructure facilities based on student strength in schools.

This is how schools can be ‘identified’

You can also identify the schools by visiting the U.P. Board portal upmsp.edu.in. Many links are given on the left side of the home page. After clicking on it, on the page that will open, you will have to choose your district, tehsil, block, type of school (financed, non-government or government).

After this, the names of the schools will be found in the last option. After selecting the school, all its information will appear on the screen. Through this effort, the government wants to encourage the schools affiliated to the U.P. Board in the growing competition with CBSE or other schools.

An official said that the infrastructure strengthening work of about 30,000 secondary schools was in progress under the Secondary School Renovation Mission.