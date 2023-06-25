Now, Jain temples in U.P.’s Prayagraj put up posters on ‘dress code’

Continuing with the trend of many Hindu temples enforcing a “dress code” for devotees visiting them in Uttar Pradesh, a similar rule has been “implemented” in Digambar Jain temples of Prayagraj.

The notice regarding the dress code at Shri Dighambar Jain Panchyati Mandir in Prayagraj. (HHT photo)

The umbrella body ‘Sakal Jain Samaj’ has banned devotees coming to Shree Digambar Jain Panchayati Mandir at Zero Road, Rishabhdev Taposthali in Andawa besides temples in Katra and Beniganj localities from wearing jeans, half-pants, frocks, mutilated or slashed clothes as well as gaudy or revealing dresses with effect from Sunday (June 25).

Women and girls have been specifically requested to enter the temple with their heads covered. Only those who come wearing modest and decent clothes will be allowed entry to the temples. Notice boards have also been installed in these temples in this regard, say office bearers of the temple management committees.

Secretary, Digambar Jain Samaj, Rajesh Jain confirmed the development and said that henceforth one should enter the temples only in decent clothes and with this in mind the dress code had been implemented.

“Devotees coming to the temple should try to have darshan with their heads covered and avoid entering wearing full black clothes. Let us try to set a good example by leading a civilised and well-educated society,” he said.

Likewise, secretary, Parshvanath Digambar Jain Temple, Katra, Akhilesh Chandra Jain said renowned seer of the community Acharya Vidyasagar Maharaj had also given instructions to ensure the entry of devotees wearing decent clothes.

“Information related to the dress code has been put up at the temple while information has also been sent to the members of the community through WhatsApp groups,” he said.

President of the society Dinesh Jain along with prominent members of the community, including Rajesh Jain, Pradyuman Jain, Amit Jain, Rajeev Jain and Rupesh Jain among others, have requested devotees to come in decent clothes to the temples.

‘Dress code’ already in place at Mankameshwar temple

Earlier, the dress code was implemented in the ancient Mankameshwar temple of Sangam city with effect from mid-June. Pilgrims have been prohibited from entering the temple wearing short and gaudy clothes.