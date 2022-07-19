Now, learner’s licences issued online via AI in state: U.P. minister

Uttar Pradesh minister of state (independent charge) for transport Daya Shankar Singh on Tuesday said now all learner’s driving licences (DLs) in the state were being made and issued in a completely contactless manner using artificial intelligence (AI).

Briefing media persons about transport department and the UP State Road Transport Corporation’s (UPSRTC) achievements in first 100 days of the government here, he said applicants will not have to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for anything related to the learner’s DL.

“The process has gone completely online,” he said adding “We are linking this system to common service centres as well so that people who do not own smart phones, laptops etc or are not tech-savvy can obtain a learner’s DL by availing services of such centres even in rural areas.”

The minister said introduction of artificial intelligence-based system of issuing learner’s DLs was among the targets set for the transport department and the UPSRTC to achieve in 100 days. “All the targets have been achieved successfully and now we have started work on the targets set for the next six months,” he said.

Further enumerating the achievements, Singh said the department had also introduced a new system under which anyone can get temporary bus permit online anytime for the purposes like transporting a marriage party etc without the need of visiting the RTO. Officers, he said, would issue such a permit through digital signature.

The minister said the transport department also bought for the first time a one-time settlement scheme that sought to give 100% waiver in the tax penalty imposed on commercial vehicles in April 2020 or prior to that.

He said the UPSRTC had connected state’s all the districts through 647 affordable air-conditioned “Janrath” buses. He said he had decided that all UPSRTC buses would now stop on authorised “dhabas” only and the authorised “dhabas” would not over-charge passengers.

Some achievements of transport department and UPSRTC in 100 days

*Introduction of artificial intelligence-based system of issuing learner’s DL

*Introduction of system of issuing bus permits online through digital signature

*Inauguration of Sarthi halls in Firozabad and Orai

*OTS for commercial vehicles

*Induction of 150 buses into the UPSRTC’s bus fleet

*Beautification of bus stations