Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Now, Lucknow University to offer course in Karm-Kand
lucknow news

Now, Lucknow University to offer course in Karm-Kand

The course is part of an array of vocational courses proposed by the university as it introduces four-year undergraduate program (FYUP) from upcoming session
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON JUN 24, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The vocational courses will be taken by students in the first and second year of undergraduate program (Deepak Gupta/ht)

Lucknow University will provide vocational training in Karm-Kand, the Hindu rituals of last rites, to students from the upcoming academic session.

“We will be offering course in Karm-Kand to be run by the Prachya Sanskrit Department,” said LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastav.

“This course shall provide a proper scriptural account of how to perform rites and rituals in various sanskars, thus providing a wider opportunity to people for learning which was only confined to convention bound people. There shall be teaching of Sandhyopasan Vidhi, Tarpan and Balvishwadev Vidhi amongst others,” he added.

The course is part of an array of vocational courses proposed by the university as it introduces four-year undergraduate program (FYUP) from upcoming session.

A list of vocational courses for undergraduate program includes state of the art modern courses on operating system, internet technology and web design.

Vocational courses will include English, French, German, Sanskrit, Persian languages, courses on hotel management, tourism, philosophical counselling, mushroom cultivation, remote sensing, academic writing, foreign trade, GST concept and practice.

The vocational courses will be taken by students in the first and second year of undergraduate program.

