Now, parents will be part of panel checking construction in U.P. govt schools

Now parents will be a part of the committee that will be set up to check the quality of construction work of government primary and upper primary schools. The four-member sub-committee will comprise two guardians.

Principal secretary, basic education, Uttar Pradesh, Deepak Kumar in an order said, “In this four-member committee, apart from the chairman of the school management committee, two guardian and ex-officio government servants nominated in the school management committee, who are different from teachers, will be included. They will be involved in the purchase of construction materials besides various other works.”

Under the instructions issued by the principal secretary, a sub-committee will be formed in which two parents will be included as members. Their selection will be done on the basis of majority in the meeting of the school management committee.

Construction material for school buildings will be purchased with the consent of at least three members of the committee. The details of the material purchased will be entered in the site register by the headmaster. The quality of construction material will be certified by three members of the sub-committee.

To ensure the progress and quality of construction works by BSA, arrangements for inspection will be ensured through block education officers. In relation to school construction and all other works, after the decision taken in the school management committee meeting, the chairman and member-secretary headmaster will be authorised for implementation.

Every year in July, the list of parent members of school management committee and sub-committee constituted for construction will be updated. Accordingly, necessary modification in account operations will be done with the permission of the BSA. All construction works will be recorded in the asset register and purchased items will be recorded in the stock register. All the records like site, property and stock registers have to be kept safely by the principals.

