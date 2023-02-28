Now, shell out up to 2,000 fine for not segregating waste before disposal

Starting March 4, all civic bodies in the state will start imposing a penalty of up to ₹2,000 on people for not segregating waste at home before giving them to sanitation workers. The move is as part of the state government’s recently-launched campaign, ‘10 Tak Door to Door’, under the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-Urban). For any query or complaint regarding waste collection, the SBM can be reached out through its helpine 1533. (For representation)

SBM-Urban state mission director Neha Sharma has issued necessary instructions for mandatory implementation of the rule, to all municipal commissioners and executive officers. The quantum of the penalty has been fixed from ₹50 to ₹2,000.

“The ‘10 Tak Door to Door’ campaign is in effect from February 1 to ensure 100 per cent door-to-door collection and segregation of waste across the state. There are three phases of this campaign. The first was to request residents to segregate their waste; the second was their approval and awareness, which will end on March 3. In the last phase, action will be taken against those who do not segregate their waste,” Sharma added.

The official, who made it clear that all gated colonies and resident welfare associations were involved in the awareness campaign, said all competent officers and employees of municipal corporations, municipal councils and nagar panchayats would be conducting regular inspection of households from March 4 to March 31 to ensure compliance with the newly-laid rules.

