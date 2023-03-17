Now, time-bound disposal of all service issues of degree colleges’ staff in U.P.

In order to settle all service-related issues of teaching and non-teaching employees working in 172 government and 331 government-aided degree colleges of the state, directorate, higher education, U.P., has been ordered to dispose of each such case within two weeks of the application’s receipt, said a senior high education department officer aware of the matter.

Prayagraj-based UP higher education directorate. (HT file)

Principal secretary, higher education, Sudhir M Bobde gave the order in a missive dated March 13. The missive, a copy of which is with HT, also instructs that after successful disposal of the cases, an intimation must be sent to the degree college concerned on the same day while also uploading its details immediately on the designated website of the department.

The missive makes plain that cases of staff members from the colleges concerned will be sent to the higher education directorate only by registered post. Only after the permission of the director of education, personnel will personally present the case in the directorate, it instructs.

After receiving all the letters received from the government, colleges, universities, courts and regional offices, they will be sent to the sections concerned by making online entries on the steno computer of the officer concerned.

In case of no entry on the computer, the responsibility of the counter assistant concerned will be fixed. Section-wise list of pending cases will be made available to the director in-charge of the computer centre every week, the missive orders the officials.

Most of these cases relate to pension, GPF, pay fixation, dependants of deceased employees, approvals and salary payments, medical reimbursements, no objection certificates, leave application acceptance, transfers etc.

According to the principal secretary, it has come to the notice of the state government that there is a lot of delay in disposal of cases at the level of directorate of higher education.

Also, there is no transparency in the decisions and disposals, according to the principles of natural justice and in many cases the personnel concerned do not even get adequate opportunity to present their cases and the information of the decision too also is not received by them due to which many cases are taken to the court.

