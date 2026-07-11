Nripendra Misra reviews Ram temple construction work in Ayodhya

Ram temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Misra reviewed the ongoing construction work at the temple and related projects in Ayodhya on Friday. Misra, who offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple after reaching the temple town, reviewed the progress of the entry gates, the boundary wall area, pilgrim facilities and other construction works being carried out inside the temple premises.

Nripendra Misra, chairman of the Ram Mandir Construction Committee, arrives at the airport in Ayodhya. (ANI video grab)

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Misra chaired a meeting at the Ram Janmabhoomi complex with Trust office bearers and engineers from the executing agencies to review the progress of various construction works, the set timelines and quality standards.

Additionally, there was a discussion on the new administrative and management systems recently implemented in the temple complex.

Krishna Mohan, the interim general secretary of the Trust, attended the meeting for a short duration. Ashish Sompura, the architect of the temple, officials from the construction agency Larsen and Toubro and the Central Building Research Institute, Roorke, were also present.

Nripendra Misra will chair another meeting at the Ram Katha Museum on Saturday to assess the construction and development work being carried out at the museum complex.

Earlier, Misra did not attend the executive committee meeting of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on July 6 either in person or virtually.

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