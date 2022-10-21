NSO launches special Swachhata campaign, gets rid of pendency

The National Statistical Office (NSO) has launched a special Swachhata Campaign 2.0 in which focus will be on the disposal of pending matters identified at all its 72 offices of the field operations division, including Lucknow. This campaign was launched on Thursday and will continue till October 31.

“Efforts are on to dispose of all identified pendencies during the special campaign to improve the record management i.e., categorisation, recording, review, and weeding out of physical records, IT items, e-files and so on in addition to disposal of public grievances,” said CS Mishra, deputy director general, Lucknow regional office while addressing the officers at NSSO Bhawan in Lucknow.

“In the cleanliness drive, redundant scrap material and obsolete files were removed, clearing about 500 sq. ft of space in the Lucknow regional office and sub-regional office for productive use. The campaign is being monitored by the PMO, cabinet secretariat and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG),” he added.

“All 72 offices of the field operations division of NSO under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation have been identified for cleanliness drive, out of which 4 offices, the National Statistical Office, Lucknow, Regional Office, Ahmedabad, Sub Regional Office, Mysore and zonal office Guwahati, have been identified as model offices,” informed Mishra.

