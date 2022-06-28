NSUI activists protest against Agnipath on Lucknow University campus

Around 25 activists of National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, reached Lucknow University (LU) on Tuesday to register a symbolic protest against the short-term recruitments in defence services under Centre’s Agnipath scheme which, they alleged, was anti-youth.

NSUI Lucknow University unit through its official Twitter handle claimed that the LU administration tried to stop them. They alleged that LU officials had adopted a dictatorial attitude against them. Carrying placards, the protesters demand rollback of the scheme.

Despite opposition by the university officials, the protest continued. Spokesperson for Lucknow University, Durgesh Srivastava, said, “The university has no role in Agnipath scheme. The NSUI activists were told to leave the campus and stage protest elsewhere.”

State general secretary, NSUI, Aryan Mishra, Ashish Choubey, Sheikh Majeed, Lalu Kanojia, Anshul, Ashutosh Mishra and Utkarsh were prominent among those who took part in the protest that lasted nearly half-an-hour.