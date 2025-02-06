Menu Explore
Obstacles to traffic: LESA to shift 33 poles in Lucknow to improve traffic scene

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 06, 2025 09:58 PM IST

A traffic department study highlights how these poles choke traffic during peak hours and are a reason for mishaps

There are 33 electricity poles which are a hindrance to traffic movement in the city. Not just bottlenecks, these poles are also the reason for multiple accidents and drivers getting injured on a regular basis.

An electric pole in the middle of the road near Gomti Nagar extension (HT Photo)
An electric pole in the middle of the road near Gomti Nagar extension (HT Photo)

To solve the issue, it has been decided to clear these 33 places of the electric poles.

The earmarking of these 33 places follows a survey conducted by the traffic department to find out the cause behind the traffic at 147 crossings. The same survey, released in the form of a booklet, was shared by the department to all stakeholders, including the PWD, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC), Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), Lucknow Electric Supply Administration (LESA), transport department, among others.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob had written a letter to the chief engineer of LESA and ordered to shift the electricity poles which have become life-threatening, after which LESA is preparing an estimate to shift them.

Between Chinhat and Matiyari and from Matiyari to Deva Marg, there are several such electric poles which hinder traffic movement, especially during morning and evening hours. “Narrow roads are the major traffic obstruction in this area, and these electric poles aggravate the situation,” said Santosh Kumar of a sweet shop in Matiyari.

Similarly, multiple roads in the Indira Nagar area have electric poles which pose traffic jams in rush hours, like Indira Nagar sector-25 crossing to Munshi Pulia crossing.

The service lane from Munshi Pulia crossing towards Sector-25 has multiple electric poles in the middle of the street. “Residents know about their placements, but strangers often meet with an accident in the dark,” said Ayush Raj, a resident of Indira Nagar.

Deputy commissioner of police, (traffic), Prabal Pratap Singh said, “the survey was shared with other departments and they have started removing them and other obstructions on road after feedback given by the traffic department.”

(BOX)

Pole places

Telibagh intersection

Channilal

Routes leading from PAC to Rahimnagar crossing

Between Chinhat and Matiyari (From Matiyari to Deva Marg)

On Kathuta Vijaypur road

At Burlington crossing

Near Qaiserbagh bus stand

From Tedhi Pulia

Sairpur Tiraha

Indira Nagar sector-25 crossing to Munshi Pulia crossing

On the service lane from Munshi Pulia crossing towards Sector-25

On way from Haiderganj crossing to Aishbagh

