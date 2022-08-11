ODOP items to be available at U.P. petrol pumps soon

Petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh will act as promotional hubs and showcase destinations for the One District One Product (ODOP) items, fulfilling the state government’s resolve to present unique regional products under the ambitious scheme to a wider audience, a government spokesperson said on Thursday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Under the pilot project, ODOP stalls will be set up at Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) petrol pumps at Husaria and Jiamau in Lucknow. In due course, ODOP stalls will be set up at IOC’s other petrol stations in the state as well.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, micro, small and medium industries (MSME), said that the state government is making all efforts to promote ODOP and to give a wider platform to local artisans, craftsmen, potters and weavers. In this context, a meeting was held with officials of the Indian Oil Corporation in which it has been decided to utilise petrol pumps now as showcase destinations for ODOP items.

Sehgal further said that stalls of ODOP products at the petrol pumps will be of standard size and will be set up soon after an agreement between the government and the IOC regarding the size.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The UP government’s ODOP aims to encourage indigenous and specialised products and crafts. For modernisation, proper marketing, branding and enhancing the quality of the products, the state government also offers loans, training and toolkits, marketing assistance and Common Facility Centers (CFCs). The government has also been establishing communication with embassies to ensure that ODOP items get international recognition.