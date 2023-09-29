Offer ‘Swachhanjali’ to Bapu by devoting 1 hour to cleanliness programme on Oct 1: Yogi

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday called upon the people of the state to offer ‘Swachhanjali’ (cleanliness tribute) to ‘Bapu’ on the occasion of his 154th birth anniversary. The CM held a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the 1-hour ‘Swachhata Shramdaan programme’ (cleanliness volunteering programme) on October 1 and gave necessary instructions.

Yogi pointed out that the success of this cleanliness volunteering campaign depended on its continuity. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A government statement quoting Yogi said that on the occasion of the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who gave the message of cleanliness to the nation, a 154-hour cleanliness campaign was being run in all the urban bodies under the ‘Swachhta Hi Seva’ (Cleanliness is Service) fortnight. For the success of this campaign, Swachh Sarathi Club was being formed and programmes were being organized in universities and schools. The city’s intersections and bus stops were being cleaned. Public participation should be increased in this important campaign.

Yogi said that in order to realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘garbage-free India’ vision, every resident of the state should participate in the cleanliness drive on October 1. This collective effort would be a ‘Swachhanjali’ to Bapu on the eve of his birth anniversary. Every resident of the state must contribute to ensure cleanliness in his/her surroundings. Public awareness should be spread to join this one-hour cleanliness volunteering programme on October 1.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At the meeting, Yogi told the officers concerned that special programmes should be organized on October 1 in all urban bodies and gram panchayats for one hour of cleanliness volunteering. For the success of this volunteering effort, a special meeting of all the urban bodies, gram panchayats, area panchayats and district panchayats of the state should be convened on September 30 (Saturday) and a proposal for the programme should be passed. All necessary preparations should be made, including marking the venue for the programme on October 1.

He said that under the one-hour cleanliness volunteering programme, a morning procession should be taken out by the children of all the basic and secondary schools on October 1. After morning procession, children and school teachers should discharge the responsibility of cleaning the school premises. Arrangements for sweets etc. should also be made for the children.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Volunteering is a civic duty for all of us. For our state to be clean and for all of us to remain healthy, we will have to make cleanliness our habit. There should be participation of public representatives, businessmen, NGOs, socio-cultural organizations, self-help groups, RWAs and civil organizations in this programme of cleanliness volunteering. All district-level officials should be present in their respective districts on this day. Sanitation workers should be publicly honoured on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi”, he said.

Historically and religiously significant places, riverside ghats, garbage disposal points, vacant plots, bus stations, roadside tracks and garbage heaps should be selected for cleanliness volunteering programme. Disposal of biomedical waste, cleaning of public toilets etc. should also be done near hospitals. Details/selfies related to every volunteering effort should be uploaded on https://swachhatahiseva.com/

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi pointed out that the success of this cleanliness volunteering campaign depended on its continuity. In the coming days, there would be idol immersions of Goddess Durga and Chhath Puja celebrations. Therefore, this process of cleanliness should be maintained continuously. A significant portion of urban waste consisted of harmful plastics. In addition to efforts to raise awareness against their use, strict enforcement of ban on plastic should be ensured, he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!