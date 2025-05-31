Official among 4 suspended at Prayagraj’s SRN hospital after HC rap

Following the stern observations of the Allahabad high court with regard to the functioning of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, an associated hospital of Moti Lal Nehru Medical College (MLNMC), Prayagraj, four staff members, including an official of the hospital, have been suspended. The directorate general of medical education issued an official suspension order via email to Dr Vatsala Misra, the principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College. (For Representation)

They include deputy superintendent (non-medical) Gautam Tripathi, staff nurse Ranjana Louis, male nurse Manoj Kumar and sanitation inspector Amarnath Yadav. The suspensions come in the wake of the high court’s observations over ongoing mismanagement and alleged corrupt practices at the SRN Hospital. The court had expressed deep dissatisfaction during a hearing on May 30 regarding the persistent disorder in patient care and administration at the hospital.

The directorate general of medical education (DGME) issued an official suspension order via email to Dr Vatsala Misra, the principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College. The letter specifically instructed suspension of these three regular staff and termination of the services of contractual nurse Manoj Kumar.

MLNMC principal, Dr Vatsala Misra, confirmed the disciplinary action and said a formal communication had been forwarded to chief medical superintendent of SRN Hospital, Dr RB Kamal, for enforcement.

“Deputy superintendent Gautam Tripathi has been held responsible by the inquiry officer for contributing to administrative stagnation and poor oversight. During ward inspections, dirty and torn bed sheets were found in the presence of sister in-charge Ranjana Louis and nurse Manoj Kumar was reported to have been negligent during his evening duty in the same ward,” said Dr Misra. The high court had also rapped officials for their failure to take prompt disciplinary action despite ongoing complaints about the hospital’s functioning.