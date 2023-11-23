Officials need to be alerted to ensure no crop burning in U.P., says CS

The district and police administration need to be on high alert to ensure there are no crop burning incidents in the Uttar Pradesh districts under the National Capital Region (NCR), as well as in other districts in the state, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra told officials in a meeting on Wednesday. For representation only (PTI)

He also emphasised that ‘parchis’ (tickets) for selling sugarcane to mills should not be issued to farmers caught burning sugarcane leaves in the state. Mishra addressed divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and other officers through a video conference.

Mishra further stated that action should be taken against personnel responsible if there is a repeat of crop burning incidents in their areas. The fines for stubble burning cases are ₹2,500 for areas less than two acres, ₹5,000 for areas between 2 to 5 acres, and ₹15,000 for areas above five acres.

“This fine amount of fine could be increased in cases of repeated crop burning incidents,” he pointed out asking officials to ensure the imposed fines are recovered.