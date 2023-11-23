close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Officials need to be alerted to ensure no crop burning in U.P., says CS

Officials need to be alerted to ensure no crop burning in U.P., says CS

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 23, 2023 05:58 AM IST

The chief secretary emphasised that ‘parchis’ (tickets) for selling sugarcane to mills should not be issued to farmers caught burning sugarcane leaves in the state.

The district and police administration need to be on high alert to ensure there are no crop burning incidents in the Uttar Pradesh districts under the National Capital Region (NCR), as well as in other districts in the state, chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra told officials in a meeting on Wednesday.

For representation only (PTI)
For representation only (PTI)

He also emphasised that ‘parchis’ (tickets) for selling sugarcane to mills should not be issued to farmers caught burning sugarcane leaves in the state. Mishra addressed divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and other officers through a video conference.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Mishra further stated that action should be taken against personnel responsible if there is a repeat of crop burning incidents in their areas. The fines for stubble burning cases are 2,500 for areas less than two acres, 5,000 for areas between 2 to 5 acres, and 15,000 for areas above five acres.

“This fine amount of fine could be increased in cases of repeated crop burning incidents,” he pointed out asking officials to ensure the imposed fines are recovered.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out