Old age pension scheme expands in Prayagraj, over 1.74 lakh to benefit this year

3,928 new beneficiaries from Prayagraj have been added this year. (For representation)

According to data from the department, 1.74 lakh elderly people in the district are expected to benefit from the scheme in the financial year 2025-26. This includes over 3,928 new beneficiaries added this year, district social welfare officer Pragya Pandey said.

In comparison, 1,44,576 people availed of the scheme in 2024-25, up from 1,22,657 in 2023-24. The scheme is open to individuals aged 60 and above whose total annual income is up to ₹46,080 in rural areas and ₹56,460 in urban areas. Beneficiaries receive a monthly pension of ₹1,000, disbursed quarterly, with the funds transferred directly to their bank accounts through an online process, she added.

Though the pension application process is online and transfer of money takes place directly in the accounts of the beneficiaries, the elderly have to queue up in the office of the social welfare department on the third floor of Vikas Bhawan to resolve any issues that crop up.

To address this, chief development officer (CDO) Harshika Singh has ordered the establishment of a dedicated elderly public facility centre (Jan Suvidha Kendra) on the ground floor of Vikas Bhawan to offer easier access to senior citizens.

“Seeing the hardship elderly people face in reaching the third floor, the CDO has ordered the creation of a ground-floor facility to resolve their issues conveniently,” said Pandey.

Officials acknowledged that lifestyle changes and the breakdown of joint family structures often leave elderly citizens without adequate family support. In response, the state government is working to create spaces and services to reduce isolation and improve their quality of life.

A well-equipped Senior Citizens’ Care Centre is currently being developed at the Gymkhana Club located within Chandrashekhar Azad Park in Prayagraj. The facility is being built at a cost of ₹2.5 crore, said Dipendra Yadav, additional municipal commissioner, Prayagraj. The elderly will be able to spend quality time there by paying the prescribed fee, and they will be able to avail of all facilities tailormade for them, Yadav said.

The centre will also help manage acute illnesses through a comprehensive package of services, including the early detection and treatment, focus on preventive interventions like adult immunisation to deal with immunosenescence (age-related decline in immune system function), promote physician-prescribed physical activity, ensure recommended nutritional intake, enhance functional independence through rehabilitative services and assistive devices, ensure palliative and long-term healthcare services, along with pain management while promoting mental health services and increasing health awareness, etc. There will be arrangements for indoor and outdoor games. Large-screen televisions will be installed for their entertainment. There will also be a library of religious books at the centre besides an outdoor yoga centre, officials said.