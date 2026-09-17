...
...
Next Story

Om Prakash Rajbhar hits out at Opposition over Uniform Civil Code, draws parallel with CAA

The minister accused the Opposition of protesting without reason and claimed their resistance to the UCC followed a similar pattern of baseless opposition.

Published on: Sep 17, 2026, 08:06:00 IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition over its stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), drawing a parallel with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and questioning the claims made by leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

Om Prakash Rajbhar. (FILE PHOTO)
Om Prakash Rajbhar. (FILE PHOTO)

Rajbhar, an NDA ally, said Opposition parties had opposed the CAA while repeatedly alleging it was directed against Muslims. “Three years have gone by after CAA was implemented. Now someone should ask Owaisi how many Muslims were thrown out of the country by CAA? Akhileshji and Rahulji should also be questioned,” he said. The minister accused the Opposition of protesting without reason and claimed their resistance to the UCC followed a similar pattern of baseless opposition.

The remarks come amid a renewed political debate on the UCC after Union home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that NDA-ruled states would introduce the code before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A day earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had sharply criticised the BJP’s push for the UCC. In a post on X, Yadav said the public understood that the UCC being discussed by the BJP actually stood for “Underground Communal Conspiracy.”

 
citizenship amendment actuttar pradeshuniform civil codeoppositionakhilesh yadav
Home/Cities/Lucknow News/Om Prakash Rajbhar hits out at Opposition over Uniform Civil Code, draws parallel with CAA
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks