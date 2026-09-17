Om Prakash Rajbhar hits out at Opposition over Uniform Civil Code, draws parallel with CAA

Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Wednesday hit out at the Opposition over its stance on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), drawing a parallel with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and questioning the claims made by leaders, including Asaduddin Owaisi, Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

Om Prakash Rajbhar. (FILE PHOTO)

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Rajbhar, an NDA ally, said Opposition parties had opposed the CAA while repeatedly alleging it was directed against Muslims. “Three years have gone by after CAA was implemented. Now someone should ask Owaisi how many Muslims were thrown out of the country by CAA? Akhileshji and Rahulji should also be questioned,” he said. The minister accused the Opposition of protesting without reason and claimed their resistance to the UCC followed a similar pattern of baseless opposition.

The remarks come amid a renewed political debate on the UCC after Union home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that NDA-ruled states would introduce the code before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

A day earlier, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had sharply criticised the BJP’s push for the UCC. In a post on X, Yadav said the public understood that the UCC being discussed by the BJP actually stood for “Underground Communal Conspiracy.”

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{{^usCountry}} He urged the ruling party to first fulfil its earlier promises before introducing the UCC, listing a series of unfulfilled commitments: depositing ₹15 lakh in bank accounts, providing two crore jobs, ensuring ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas,’ stopping school closures, ensuring the safety of daughters and women, and generating employment for the youth. Yadav repeatedly emphasised that these issues should be addressed first, with the UCC to follow later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He urged the ruling party to first fulfil its earlier promises before introducing the UCC, listing a series of unfulfilled commitments: depositing ₹15 lakh in bank accounts, providing two crore jobs, ensuring ‘Sab ka Saath, Sab ka Vikas,’ stopping school closures, ensuring the safety of daughters and women, and generating employment for the youth. Yadav repeatedly emphasised that these issues should be addressed first, with the UCC to follow later. {{/usCountry}}